Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, May 6

But first let’s take a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, May 6 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Women in Networking of Northwest Arkansas are hosting their May after-hours event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Plus, if you register by 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 you will be eligible to receive a door prize. At the virtual meeting, you’ll have the opportunity to network with other business professionals via Zoom. For more information, click here.

Continuing through Saturday, May 9, Downtown Springdale and Explore Springdale have partnered up with Mr. Taco Loco in Springdale for a Street Taco Cook-Off, and it’s all virtual! Here’s how you can participate. 1. Make your favorite street taco recipe in your kitchen. 2. Take a photo of your taco. 3. Post two photos on Facebook or Instagram. One of your taco. One of you and your taco. 4. Tag @downtownspringdale with #downtownspringdale and tag a friend. Participants are entered to win a $40 gift card from a Downtown Springdale business of your choice! For more information, click here.

Calling all artists! You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an hour of artmaking at their sketchbook club. This week’s prompt is to draw something based on the theme of “love.” Take some time before the event to sketch in response to the prompt, then come to the Zoom event ready to share your work. The Sketchbook Club will meet today at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, click here.

If you are looking for some good music to carry you over the hump this hump day, look no further than the music of Sucker Punch Railroad. Like many artists, Sucker Punch Railroad’s gig for tonight had to be canceled, but they will be going live from Facebook at 6:30 p.m. You can join them there, leave them a comment and participate in their livestream concert. Click here for more information.

