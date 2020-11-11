Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, November 11 sponsored by Canada Dry.
The Department of Veteran Services for Washington County celebrated Veterans Day a little early by hosting a free lunch yesterday. The lunch was part of a greater push to provide job opportunities for Veterans and there are still multiple opportunities. So, if you are a Veteran looking for work or if you know of one, you’re encouraged to reach out to Veterans Services for Washington County.
As well as being Veterans Day it is also hump day and if you are looking for a chance to unwind, Check this out. New Province Brewing Company in Rogers is hosting “Pint & Pencil.” The brewery will provide sanitized and individually packaged colored pencils and custom coloring sheets with a “Thanksgiving” theme. You get to enjoy a nice cold drink while you show off your adult coloring skills. Pint & Pencil happens in-person on Wednesday, November 11. You can drop by anytime between 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Looking ahead to an event happening tomorrow, so make plans now. The Bentonville Public Library wants to hear from you. They are holding a Public Input Workshop at the Bentonville Community Center. This is your chance to share what you would like to see as part of their expansion project. There are two drop-in sessions. One is from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and the other is from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Registration is not required for this workshop and all ages are welcome! There is a virtual option as well, and we will put the link on our website.
Looking forward to the weekend for this next event, but you need to get your tickets now, because this event is sure to sell out. The band “Full House” is performing for the second of their fall shows. They will be at George’s Majestic Lounge on Friday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. The event will be outside, weather permitting. There are limited tables available for this show.