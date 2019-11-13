Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, November 13 sponsored by Canada Dry.

If you’re looking for an event for the family head to the Scott Family Amazeum for Priceless Nights . Admission to the Amazeum will be pay as you wish from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Proceeds are used to support initiatives and learning experiences at the museum. For more information, click here.

Leisurlist invites you to hang out and meet local professionals. “Leisurlist After 5” is happening at Pressroom in Bentonville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The first round of drinks is free while supplies last. If you’re new to the area, this event is a great way to mingle with others who have invested in our community for a while. Registration for the event is free. To register and to learn more, click here.

You can go on an epic journey for “the hair as yellow as corn, the slipper as pure as gold, the cow as white as milk and the cape as red as blood.” Of course I’m talking about the musical “Into the Woods.” Arts Center of the Ozarks is hold auditions November 13 & 14 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Public performances of the play will be in mid-February. For additional audition information, click here.

Feeling jazzy? There’s a new concert series headed to the Walmart Museum in Bentonville. The series is titled “Take 5 & Dime.” The NWA Jazz Society will present a free concert in the Walmart World Room. This event is family-friendly and open to the public, This new concert series is sure to have you tapping your toes and snapping your fingers. For additional information, click here.

George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville is playing host to The Casey Donahew Band on Wednesday, November 13. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the opening act, Chris Colston, starts playing music at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are currently available. For tickets and information, click here.