Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 20

Guest Co-Host Missy Gipson tell us about the upcoming Pilot Arts production of “The Mighty.” The event will take place at Drake Field Airport on Friday, November 22. There are 2 performance times: 6:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. The cast is made up for 19 young people. For more information about Pilot Arts and “The Mighty,” click here.

If you’re looking for an event for the family head to the Scott Family Amazeum for Priceless Nights . Admission to the Amazeum will be pay as you wish from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Proceeds are used to support initiatives and learning experiences at the museum. For more information, click here.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center’s popular pint nights are returning on Wednesday, November 20. This is the 3rd one of the season. The event is from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Proceeds go to support Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, a nonprofit serving as a voice for wild public lands. There will be food, drinks, music, giveaways and more. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for live music to get you over the hump on this hump day, head to the Crossroads Tavern in Rogers to see singer/songwriter Daniel Yates. Daniel has been on Good Day NWA before and of course we love supporting local musicians. His performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.