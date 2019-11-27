Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, November 27 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Crystal Bridges is holding Drop-in Artmaking which is open today from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can visit the artwork in the North Forest, then drop by Estes Studio to create your own mini lawn animal. It’s free to participate and there is no registration required. For additional details, click here.

Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville has musician Ben Harris in-the-house tonight! Enjoy live acoustic guitar from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. And there are drink specials on wine all day for “Wine Down Wednesday,” For more information, click here.

New Province Brewing Company in Fayetteville is hosting “Name That Song” Trivia Night. Warning: This trivia theme is harder than it sounds! You know the song, but do you really know the song title, or who sings it? You can bring your well rounded musically inclined squad for a night of hits through the decades.This event will start tonight at 7:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

Here’s something happening on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 28. If you or someone you know is looking for a meal on Thanksgiving the Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner. It will be going on tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It’s happening at the Salvation Army’s Bentonville location on SW I Street. For information on this event and other places to get a meal for Thanksgiving, click here.

