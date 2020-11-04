Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, November 4 sponsored by Canada Dry.
Make plans now to head to the Scott Family Amazeum because “priceless nights” are back! Each Wednesday guests are able to visit the museum completely free, thanks to a grant from the Willard & Pat Walker Family. If you are planning on going to Priceless Nights, you will need to reserve a ticket online before coming. Due to covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Reserve your spot now.
If you are a fan of fiction and coffee, be sure to check this event out. Author D.R. Bartlette is hosting a weekly book chat. The author will lead a virtual conversation about crime fiction novels and you can enjoy your favorite coffee the whole time. The event, called “Coffee & Crime” is happening over Google Meet at 6:00 p.m.
Happening Thursday, November 5 and each Thursday until December 31, starting at 10:00 a.m. you can drop in to The Momentary to see artist Adrienne Calendar’s “Little Sweater Hug” project. There is no registration required. The project is a response to Nick Cave’s “Until” exhibit. You have until 5:00 p.m. each Thursday to check it out.
Something else to look forward to an event is happening this Saturday, November 7 but registration is open now. It’s the 13th Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes River Valley Run in Fort Smith. There’s a 5k, 10k, half marathon and virtual half marathon options. There’s also a call out for volunteers.