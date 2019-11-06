Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, November 6 sponsored by Canada Dry.

In the darkest week of the Fall season (post Halloween party time, and just after daylight savings) we introduce to you one of the brightest events of the season: “Block Street Bar Hop.” The event will feature cocktails from Vault, Pinpoint, and Maxine’s Tap Room. Plus, food from Persephone on Wheels and music from Yokahana Drifters, Block Street Bar Hop starts at 6:00 p.m. at business all along Block Street in downtown Fayetteville. For more information, click here.

If you love music on a Wednesday is your thing, you can head to the grand opening of Jersey Mike’s in Rogers to hear the duo “Lazy Daisy.” The duo plays only the best cover songs and they add in their own flavor. Lazy Daisy takes the stage at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

This one’s for all the crystal fans out there! You can head to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for a film screening of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” While you’re there, you can visit the newest exhibition, “Crystals in Art: Ancient To Today,” which includes several works of art on crystal skulls. The event is free with registration and you can hear the crack of Indy’s whip, starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

The Fayetteville Public Library and Apple Blossom Brewing Company are partnerng to bring you Books & Brews. You can join in on a discussion on the book “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez. The discussion starts at 6:00 p.m. at Apple Blossom in Fayetteville. Books & Brews explores everyting from bestselling authors to classics, For more information click here.