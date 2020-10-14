Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 14 sponsored by Squirt.

Just in time for the spooky season, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is looking for young actors, ages 10 to 18 to perform in a radio theatre production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Auditions are due by October 15 at 8:00 p.m. This is being produced radio style and it will be turned into a podcast. Rehearsals will take place October 20 – 26.

Sticking with the spooky theme… Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville is showing scary movies every Wednesday throughout October. The movies are free and there’s plenty of room for social distancing. And, you get to vote on what movie you want to see each week. This week’s winner is “The Thing vs The Lighthouse.” The gates for “Scary Street Live” open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

You can join Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas for its professional women’s group. Robin Simpson, Community Bank President at Bancorp South will be the featured speaker. Attendees will learn to how to make good financial decisions in planning budgets and using credit wisely to achieve personal goals. The meeting will take place on October 14 at 6:00 p.m. If you’re interested email Tracy at tracygreen@dressforsuccessnwa.org.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is bringing you a whole mood for your Wednesday. Join fashion designer Korto Momolu and U of A professor Constance Bailey as they host an in depth conversation on Beyonce’s “Black is King” film. The panelists will discuss the symbolism, timely relevance, the use of spiritual and cultural references and more used throughout the film. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.