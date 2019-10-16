Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 16

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in NWA sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Grab your passports and get ready to take your taste buds on an international trip! From 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. at Brightwater NWA join students and Chef Aria Kagan’s world cuisine class for dumplings around the world. The students will be preparing and serving 50 dumplings

from a place of their choice. This event is free, for details click here.



The Alzheimer’s Association – Arkansas Chapter is celebrating this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s success and you are invited. Happening from 4:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m. in Rogers there will be food, drinks, giveaways and spirit awards. This is a great way to find out how you can get involved with next year’s walk or any events happening with the Alzheimer’s Association. And of course wear your purple to show your support. For details click here.



Happening at the Fayetteville Public Library, you can hear a few Ozark superstitions at the presentation “A Bad Woman Can’t Make Good Applesauce.” Susan Young from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be sharing regional superstitions from folklorist Vance Randolph from 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. If you are unable to attend, there is a streaming option available here. For details on the event click here.



Get ready to dig in for some fun at Amazeum. It’s National Fossil Day and to celebrate you can spend the day as a Paleontologist. You can excavate, create and get up close and personal with replica dinosaur bones and interactive activities. It’s also Priceless Nights at Amazeum where you pay as you wish and there will be additional activities for Priceless Nights. For details click here.

