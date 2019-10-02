Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 2 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Girls Scouts in Benton County is hosting an informational meeting. The meeting will take place at the Bentonville Public Library starting at 6:00 p.m. At the meeting you can learn more about Girl Scouts traditions, and there will be Q & A about what joining a Girl Scout Troop means for you and your family. For additional details about the meeting, click here.

The Fall Carnival in Springdale returns. It’s a family-friendly event at Parsons Stadium that draws big crowds every year. Armbands are available each night for $25. The Fall Carnival kicks off Tuesday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m. and will continue through Sunday, October 6. For more information, click here.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center’s popular pint nights are returning this Fall. The first one of the season is tonight from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Proceeds go to support Snake Mountain Pack Goats. There will be food, drinks, music, giveaways and more. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for live music, Troyboi is performing at George’s Majestic Lounge on Tuesday, October 2. Doors open early at 7:00 p.m. The concert begins at 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.