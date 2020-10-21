Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 21 sponsored by Squirt.
It’s the time of year to carve those pumpkins and Smitty’s Garage is offering you an opportunity to do just that. At 6:30 p.m. you can head to the patio at Smitty’s Garage in Fayetteville and for only $10, you’ll get a pumpkin, a carving kit, and stencils. If you’re interested, they’re asking you to call ahead to reserve your pumpkin.
Make plans now to head to the Scott Family Amazeum because “Priceless Nights” are back! Each Wednesday guests are able to visit the museum completely free… thanks to a grant from the Willard and Pat Walker family. If you are planning on going to Priceless Nights, you will need to reserve a ticket online before coming. Of course due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Reserve your spot now.
Halloween is almost here and as those days get shorter and it gets dark early, perhaps you’re in the mood to watch a spooky movie. Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville is showing scary movies every Wednesday throughout the month. The movies are free and there’s plenty of room for social distancing. The gates for “Scary Street Live” open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21 is the day for the NWA Challenge for Hope, and KNWA is partnering with the organization to support those who are trying to escape domestic violence. We are working to raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter through a telethon sponsored by Pepsico! There are several ways you can help. Donate to the shelter’s thrift store Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Just pull up to the back door behind the building. You don’t even have to get out of your car. For monetary donations, grab your cell phone and join the Challenge for Hope Telethon. Again that’s brought to you by Pepsico and that’s happening tonight from 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.