Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on October 23

Two Friends Books in Bentonville is hosting a poetry workshop this evening starting at 5:30 p.m. They will read poems about harvest season and explore symbolism of autumn in various cultures. The event is free, but you’re encouraged to reserve a spot before you arrive. For more information, click here.

It’s National Youth Science Day and the Amazeum has a way for you to be involved. There will be hands-on STEM challenges happening tonight from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The program includes physical activities, puzzles, and computer-based activities. For more information, click here.

Well, congrats are in order for the University of Arkansas. The University recently achieved gold status as a bicycle friendly community and they will be celebrating that recognition today at the Inn at Carnall Hall. All are invited to attend the get-together today from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There will be a pop up bike valet provided as we hope for all attendees to choose to bike to this event. For more information, click here.

Brick Fields Blues Therapy is Northwest Arkansas’s longest running weekly live music event. They continue the series tonight at Morano’s starting at 6:00 p.m. and featuring a mix of Arkansas blues and roots music. For more information, click here.