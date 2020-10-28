Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 28 sponsored by Squirt.

Dress for Success helps women thrive at work and in life. Tickets are on sale now for its “Works in Progress” events happening Thursday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. A virtual panel and will explore how art and business can come together in a cohesive way. Panelists include top executive women in business and art fields. There’s also an online art sale happening November 1 – 8. Click HERE to get tickets to Works in Progress and HERE to follow Dress for Success on social media.

You have the chance to see a favorite spooky movie tonight… Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! They are screening the 1988 film as part of “Wicked Wednesday” at Moonbroch in Rogers. Starring Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Michael Keaton, the film is a classic and worth checking out if you feel comfortable. The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. and there are themed snacks available.

If you are interested in a safer way to trick-or-treat this year, Walmart has got you covered. It will be a Halloween Drive-Thru where kids can dress up to collect pre-packaged candy in contactless bins. The fun is happening now at some locations and runs all the way through Halloween day. Click here to see which locations in your area will be participating.

You can get in the Howl-o-ween spirit and support some fang-tastic pets! The Kitties & Kanines Shelter in Fort Smith is running a clear the shelters event, specifically for the canines. The event will last through November 1. If you do choose to adopt and give a pet it’s fur-ever home, it will cost you $50 and they will even throw in a large bag of dog food.