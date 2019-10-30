Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 30 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors & the Arkansas Razorback Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Hoops & Halloween” as they take on Oklahoma City University at Bud Walton Arena. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. There will be free candy, face painting, balloon art, and more. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Kids in costume get in free and the accompanying adult is $2. For more information, click here.

There are more folks moving to Northwest Arkansas each day and home ownership has become a reality for many Americans. Bentonville Public Library wants to make sure you have all the information you need if you are a first-time home-buyer. And so, they are holding a “Home Buying Workshop” in the rotary conference room from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Since the beginning of her career in Belgrade during the early 1970s, Marina Abramovic has pioneered performance as a visual art form, creating some of the most important early works. You have the chance to hear her talk about her work tonight at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This event is part of the distinguished speaker series and will take place in the Great Hall at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. For more information, click here.

The infamous “Drive-In Speakerbox Tavern Trivia” returns for one night only for the legendary Halloween special. You can participate in this unique trivia event tonight at Smoke & Barrel Tavern in downtown Fayetteville beginning at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.