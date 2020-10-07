Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 7 – Sunday, October 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas from Wednesday, October 7 through Sunday, October 11 sponsored by Squirt.
Beginning today and lasting through the end of the October, Art Ventures is opening a new gallery exhibit titled “Synchrony” in Downtown Springdale. If you plan to head to the gallery this month, registration is free. And, remember to register for a time, ensure social distancing guidelines, and wear a mask.
If art is your thing, how about a 3 Day Art Market? Over a dozen artists will display and sell their artwork for this 3 day event, which also includes a presentation by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and live music. The market begins at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8 and lasts through Saturday, October 10. The outdoor space is located just next to Dave Peel Park in Downtown Bentonville.
If you are ready and feel safe venturing out, the Walmart AMP is back in swing on Saturday. October 10 as they continue their Happy Hour Series. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with live music. Entrance is free but capacity is limited. If you are interested in reserving a table for $25, you need to do that before reservations close 48 hrs. hours before the event. This time, it’s something a little different… instead of live music, it’s a comedy show! Stand up comedians Raj Suresh and Shawna Blake will perform the first Comedy Happy Hour at the AMP. The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 and is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m.
More live entertainment happening Saturday, October 10 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Funk Factory will take the outdoor parking lot stage. The party will be moved inside if weather is a problem. There are socially distanced tables and limited tickets, plus masks are required. Tickets are $15. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m.
Here’s a way you can cap your weekend. On Sunday, the Bentonville Follies is teaming up with BlakeSt House to bring you the area’s first Follies Family Feud! This epic battle will pit one drag family against another and it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds will support the NWA Center for Sexual Assault. The event is Sunday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. There are both virtual and in-person viewing options.