Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA: Wednesday, October 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 9 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

You’re invited to join the Amazeum for Sensory Friendly Day on October 9, 2019. Everyone is welcome to attend a day of celebration and fun as we focus on guests with special needs. For more information, click here.

On the second Wednesday of each month, Betsy Broyles Arnold leads a caregiver support group at no cost at Broyles Foundation for Alzheimer’s Caregivers office in North Fayetteville from 10:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, click here.

The Walmart Museum is hosting the “Live at the Five & Dime” outdoor concert series for the final time this season. The final concert is Wednesday, October 9 starting at 6:00 p.m. “Live at the Five & Dime” is an outdoor concert series held in cooperation with The University of Arkansas Department of Music, and Downtown Bentonville Inc. It’s free to the public, and concerts are in front of The Walmart Museum. For more information, click here.

Women of Oz NWA is excited to present the Oz Trails Off Road Pro Panel Meet and Greet Wednesday, Oct. 9th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Dig Clothing Company (410 SW A Street next door to Bike Rack Brewing). Here’s your chance to meet and mingle with Pro racers and ask them your burning questions. Oven & Tap will be providing appetizers and Bike Rack Brewing will have beer on hand. This is a family friendly event that aims to leave inspired by these incredible athletes. For more information, click here.