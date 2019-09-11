Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 11 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

It’s been 18 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks changed this nation forever. Here in Northwest Arkansas members of the community are honoring those who lost their lives.

First Responders & ROTC members participated in running the stairs at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. It’s an annual event to remember those who climbed stairs to save lives at the World Trade Center.

Rockin’ Pig Saloon in Rogers is offering free lunch to members of Fire, Police and EM’s in uniform or valid ID. That’s happening Wednesday, September 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. as a way to say thank you for all their hard work. For more information, click here.

In the River Valley there’s still time to carry the load and remember the sacrifices made by our nations heroes. You can participate in a 9/11 volunteer project at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring work gloves. Work supplies will be provided. For more information, click here.

In Fort Smith, you can come out and see a tribute to the victims and heroes of the tragic events of 9/11. The display is on the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Campus Green in front of the Bell Tower, adjacent to the Campus Center. You can view the tribute until 5:00 p.m. For additional details, click here.