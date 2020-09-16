Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 16 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Hot off the presses, Experience Fayetteville has released it’s 2020 Fayetteville Visitor’s Guide. The 2020 guide includes 136 pages of useful information about Fayetteville that highlights some of the city’s most popular attractions and events, as well as profile features of influential locals who contribute to the unique offerings that are part of Fayetteville’s appeal to residents and guests. Locally, the Fayetteville Visitor’S Guide is available at the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center, located on the historic downtown square, as well as local hotels and restaurants.
Here is something you can take part in right now. NWA Ballet Theatre is excited to bring you a new delivery model. It’s called “J Street Live” and it’s a virtual rehearsal series. You can join the rehearsal director and the company via Facebook Live and stay tuned to their social media for updates and additional videos.
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting another happy hour event. This has been a regular event they have been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic as a way to to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community. You can join the orchestra pianist, Miroslava Panayotova as she shares her favorite cocktail recipe, introduces viewers to a composer and plays a little music. She will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook page at 5:00 p.m.