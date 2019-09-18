Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 18 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Tickets are now on sale for the fall edition of NWA Fashion Week. The semi-annual event will take place in Fayetteville, October 3 – 5. All proceeds are dedicated to supporting the non-profit organization the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum. Event tickets begin at $25. For more information, click here.

Join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and “Play with Passion NWA” at the Buckyball for an evening of glow-in-the-dark fun. Play with Passion NWA is a volunteer organization through the Bentonville Schools that visits community sites once a month to promote activities and athletics for youth with disabilities and their families. The event at Crystal Bridges will feature art projects that glow in the dark at Buckyball, plus a glow ride to Orchards Park with a cookout by Mojo Cycling. The event takes place tonight at the Buckyball from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Kids and adults are all welcome. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to join the League of Women Voters of Washington County & the Women’s Law Student Association to hear from Dr. Sybil Jordan Hampton. Her talk, “Women Leaders: Up The Rough Side of the Mountain,” will be from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the E.J. Ball Courtroom at the University of Arkansas School of Law. Hampton served as chairwoman of the Arkansas Ethics Commission until December, and she still serves on the commission. The event is free, but you do need to register. For more information, click here.

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, you have a chance. The duo “Melody Pond” is shooting a music video for their song “The River” at Riverside Park in West Fork from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The group is hoping that the extras will go all out in their river attire. For more information, click here .

Here’s a way you can give back. With many upcoming races in and around Northwest Arkansas, there is a session happening this evening that will train you to host an awesome aid station. The session is open to all whether you volunteer or run frequently or are curious about getting more involved. The aid station training session will happen tonight from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Spark Foundation headquarters in Fayetteville. For more information, click here.