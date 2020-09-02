Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 2 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Its’ no secret that business owners have been been affected by the current health crisis, but how about some hope? The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them today to hear from professionals about the latest updates to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and additional measures being considered by congress. This virtual event will happen at 2:00 p.m.
Late summer into fall will be an amazing time to hit the bike trails in Northwest Arkansas. If your bicycle in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and “Play Tri Rogers” have partnered to bring you “Bikes & Brews.” This event is recurring and will continue into the fall Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait, if you are so inclined.
If you have a little chef in the house, here’s a program just for them. Young Chefs Academy of Rogers is offering a cupcake workshop today at 4:30 p.m. This is an in-person class and several safety protocols are in place. The cost is $40 and it’s appropriate for kids ages 5 and up. If you miss this one today, the same class is being offered on Friday, September 11th.
Beautiful Lives Boutique is a non-profit women’s fashion re-sale shop with proceeds helping abused women and children. The shop is holding a limited ticket, in-store event where you can shop for hundreds of never before seen pieces including cozy sweaters and fall booties! There are limited tickets remaining to the event in Fayetteville and if you miss this one. Their location in Bentonville is holding the same event Thursday, September 3 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Finally, here’s an event happening Thursday, September 3, but you’ll need to register ASAP to participate. Perhaps you’re considering a new job or going out for a role in a play or a movie, and your headshot needs a little bit of a refresh. There is a headshot photo event happening tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is the final event of 3 that have taken place this summer. Your photo session is by appointment only and can only happen if you call in advance.