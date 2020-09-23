Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 23

Watch for what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on September 23 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Ramo d’Olivo in Bentonville is holding a succulent class this evening from six6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You’ll learn about succulents and go home with something beautiful. The class costs $35 and space is limited to adhere to Arkansas State Guidelines. You must register for this class.
Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar in Fayetteville has musician Ben Harris in-the-house! Grab your mask and get ready to enjoy a chill night of acoustic guitar from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Six Twelve has everything you need to get you over the hump this hump-day. Great music, and something to sip on while you’re listening. Social distancing guidelines are in place.
Start dreaming big when it comes to your career. Hustle in Heels Ladies Lead NWA is hosting a luncheon tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in Rogers. This is an initiative of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. The featured speaker will be Gretchen C. Wirth from Verizon. Topics of discussion will include personal branding, self care, personal development and more. Registration is limited. This is an in-person event, however there is also a virtual option.
KNWA wants to honor those doing their best for local kids while in school. Nominations are open for the Golden Apple Award. The award recognizes teachers, coaches and school counselors doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. Golden apples are awarded every month Submit your nomination, in one hundred words or less, telling us what makes your nominee so great!