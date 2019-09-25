Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 25 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Thousands of motorcyclists will be in Northwest Arkansas for one of the country’s largest motorcycle rallies. This is the 20th year for Bikes, Blues & BBQ and safety will be a top priority. The Fayetteville Police Department will be increasing security over the next couple of days. Police say motorcyclists need to use extra caution while driving. Pedestrians should also be careful. The motorcycle rally will be happening at various locations throughout Northwest Arkansas. For more information, click here.

Girl Gang of Northwest Arkansas will be at Yoga Story in Bentonville for a half hour of guided meditation from 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Girl Gang has many events each month and invites ladies to get involved and build community with other like-minded individuals. For more information, click here.

The Idle Class, Arkansas’ magazine focused on poetry, prose, cinema and sound, is launching the newest edition of the magazine at TheatreSquared on Wednesday, September 25. They will be in the commons area of the theatre from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You can grab your copy of the magazine and meet other local creatives. For more information, click here.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers are performing at Komodo Modern Asian Cuisine in Rogers from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Get your dancing shoes ready for an evening of funkalicious grooves you wont want to miss! For more information, click here.