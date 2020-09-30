Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 30 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

A drive thru voter registration event is taking place in Rogers on Wednesday, September 30. The League of Women Voters of Benton County want to make sure your voice is heard this election cycle. Until 2:00 p.m. you can register to vote in the 10 Box parking lot. Forms can be filled out from the safety and convenience of your car. If you need to make a name or address change, you can update that information as well. Masks are required for attendees, and remember registrations must be received at the County Clerk’s Office by October 5. Click here for the full story.

Speaking of voting, Benton County is taking a moment to answer questions at noon on September 30. If you have any questions about the voting process and what might be the best option for you to vote, you can register for this Q & A by clicking this link.

Fall will be an amazing time to hit the bike trails in Northwest Arkansas. If your bicycle is in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and “Play Tri Rogers” have partnered to bring you “Bikes And Brews.” Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait, if you are so inclined.

Here is an event happening Thursday, October 1 that you can look forward to, you’re invited to join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas virtually from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. for “The Big Event.” For the first time ever, the event will be virtual. One ticket option includes a live cocktail class from a master mixologist from the Hive in Bentonville. Ticket prices range from $20 – $40.