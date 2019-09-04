Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday, September 4 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Jubilee Music in Rogers is having free piano classes this week. The classes today, September 4, are free and are launching them into their fall semester. The 3:15 p.m. class is for ages 3 – 5 and the class at 4:05 p.m. is for those in kindergarten through 2nd grade. For additional information, click here.

You and your family can spend the evening outdoors gazing at the stars and enjoying the night sky. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art invites you to their Skyspace exhibit for a light show. Afterward, you can look through telescopes and chat with astronomers. This event is begins at 8:00 p.m. and it’s free with no registration required. For more information, click here.

An exhibit of Julie Hop’s watercolor paintings is currently on display at the Peel Mansion . The exhibit is free to attend as are tours of the mansion and gardens. Her works will be showcased through Saturday, September 7. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information about the art exhibition, click here.

Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville has musician Ben Harris in-the-house every Wednesday. You can enjoy live acoustic guitar from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There are drink specials on wine all day for “Wine Down Wednesday.” For more information, click here.