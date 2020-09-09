Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, September 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 9 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

It is hump day and if you are looking for a chance to unwind, Check this out. New Province Brewing Company in rogers is hosting “Pint & Pencil.” The brewery will provide sanitized and individually packaged colored pencils and custom coloring sheets, and you get to enjoy a nice cold pint while you show off your adult coloring skills. Pint & Pencil happens in-person on Wednesday, September 9. You can drop by anytime between 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

BlakeSt. in Bentonville is hosting a virtual conversation and performance by singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull. The performer will also be joined by the Executive Editor of “Oxford American” magazine. Sierra made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10 and played Carnegie Hall at the age of 12. The conversation will take place over Zoom today from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Registration is free. Virtual doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Ken and Casey Weatherford, you know them from Beer & Hymns, are hosting “Wednesday Nights with the Weatherfords.” Join them on Facebook Live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more. Wednesday Nights with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m. Ken and Casey are no stranger to Good Day NWA. They have stopped by the show several times!

If your family loves the outdoors then you will love this. More park amenities are reopening in Fayetteville! Bayyari, Doc Mashburn and the Yvonne Richardson Community Center are just a few of the 20-plus parks officially reopening. Some soccer fields, volleyball and tennis courts are also ready for play. Click here for a full list of parks your family can now enjoy right now.



If you are a fan of fiction and coffee, be sure to check this event out. Author D.R. Bartlette is hosting a weekly book chat. The author will lead a virtual conversation about crime fiction novels and you can enjoy your favorite coffee the whole time. The event, called “Coffee & Crime” is happening over google meet this evening at 6:00 p.m.