Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.



The Amazeum has some spooky events happening now until 5:00 p.m.

You and your family can participate in steam events with a Halloween spin

for 13 Days of Hallowsteam. Investigate ice balloons with toy spiders, hammer nails into golf tees and more. The event continues through October 31. For details click here.



Here’s another event happening for kiddos, the Bella Vista Library is hosting Elementary Storytime at 5:00 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks and stories all about dinosaurs. Storytime happens every Tuesday night, so no worries if you can’t make it this week. For details click here.



Set your mind on island time. The Walton Arts Center will debut

Escape to Margaritaville Tuesday night. In Margaritaville people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. The show features classic Jimmy Buffet songs like ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise’, ‘Volcano’ and many more. Tickets are available staring at $32 and there are a few extra events happening to go along with the show including a tropical garden party, cocktail class and book club. For tickets and details click here.



Calling all momma’s and momma’s to be, you’re invited to a night of community building. Markham & Fitz is hosting Moms at Markham from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is your chance to meet local moms and come together to share knowledge with others who know what you’re going through. There will be special mocktails available, this event happens every fourth Tuesday of the month. For details click here.

