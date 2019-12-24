Good Day NWA: Happy Holidays From Space

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

The Duke And Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie wishing the world holiday joy. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust released the family’s first Christmas card on twitter, with Archie front & center. The card reads, ‘Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” It’s signed, “From Our Family to Yours.” Little Archie was born in May. He is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first child.

Every wonder what it would like to celebrate the holidays from space? Astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch, Luca Parmitano, & Jessica Meir talked about the holidays season at the International Space Station. The crew also revealed their Christmas dinner: Smoked salmon, fruitcake, and harvest hash. They also took sips of their hot apple cider and hot cocoa.

December 24th isn’t just Christmas Eve It’s also National Eggnog Day! Eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage also known as “milk punch.” Many people either love it or hate it. If you aren’t familiar with eggnog, it’s a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor. If you don’t care for the drink itself, try eggnog cookies, pudding or eggnog flavored ice cream.

Christmas is just hours away and if you still need to get some last minute gifts, don’t worry there’s still some time. The majority of stores and malls across the country will be opening up early today for all you shopping procrastinators. Even grocery stores are staying open throughout the day and early evening.