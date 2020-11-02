Good Day NWA: Happy National Deviled Egg Day

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Scarlett Johansson. She wed “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost. Their marriage was actually revealed through an Instagram post by the charity Meals on Wheels. The post has a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the words “Jost Married.” Representatives for the couple say the wedding was an intimate affair with immediate family and loved ones.

Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond on film has died. The producers said Connery’s “Gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent” was largely responsible for the success of the series. Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.” He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama. On social media tributes to the actor poured in including Sir Roger Moore, also from the bond legacy, Hugh Jackman and Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Sean Connery was 90 years old.

There’s a national day for everything, and today is no exception… It’s national Deviled Egg Day! You can often find this favorite hors-d’oeuvre or side dish at most parties, holidays gatherings , family reunions and potluck dinners. Other names for deviled eggs include eggs mimosa, stuffed egg, or dressed egg. You can make them with traditional paprika, and get creative with your garnishes including bacon or maybe even caviar.

If you’re ready to kick off your holiday movie watch list, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are teaming up to offer rom com cheer in “Holidate.” Roberts and Bracey are two single people, fed up with dating during the holidays… especially since their families are piling on so much pressure to settle down with someone. So, they make a deal to become each other’s permanent dates, but only for the holidays. The film also stars Kristin Chenoweth and Jessica Capshaw. “Holidate” is now streaming on Netflix.