Good Day NWA: Harry Styles Will Not Be “Part of Your World”

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Harry Styles is taking a pass on a major role in the new version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Variety Magazine says according to sources he turned down an offer to play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of the movie. The decision was reportedly amicable, and Disney is already looking into other actors. The original animated movie took the box office by the storm when it came out in 1989. The production of the live-action version is set to begin next year. R & B singer Halle Bailey has landed the role of Princess Ariel, a mermaid who falls in love with Prince Eric. Melissa McCarthy will also be in the movie, playing Ariel’s evil aunt Ursula.

Trouble brewing for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The Chrisleys surrendered early Wednesday, August 14 and bonded out of jail after a Georgia Grand Jury indicted the couple and their former accountant. Charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley wrote about the charges in an Instagram post. He said the accusations are false and come from an ex-employee who was stealing from them. Chrisley says they have nothing to hide and nothing to be ashamed of. The couple stars on the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” along with other family members.