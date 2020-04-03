Good Day NWA: HBO Offers Free Programming

Here are a few trending stories for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

HBO is making it a little easier for you to stay at home. The network is offering 500-hours of its programming free for a limited time. It’s all part of its #StayHomeBoxOffice initiative. The promotion starts Friday, April 3 and it includes shows like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” & “Veep.” Some documentaries and Warner Bros. movies will also be available.

As the majority of the country continues to practice social distancing, NBA Star Stephen Curry has found a new and safe partner to workout with. His one year-old son, Canon. Stephen posted little Canon showing everybody up with his workout routine. This may or may not look like a burpy but hey, it counts!

From movies to music to stage shows, our David Daniel breaks down entertainment news in today’s Hollywood Minute.