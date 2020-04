Creating healthy, nutritious meals from your home doesnโ€™t have to be hard.

Watch as we are joined by Chef Case Dighero and Mary Thompson from Apple Seeds. In part 3 of this series, Case virtually raids Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan’s pantry and combines that with fresh ingredients from Apple Seeds. The result is a delicious Kale, Tomato, & Pinto Bean Soup.

To learn more about Apple Seeds, Inc., click here. To see this recipe and more, check out Chef Caseโ€™s website, HERE.