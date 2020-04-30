Good Day NWA: Healthy Cooking Made Easy – Part 5

Creating healthy, nutritious meals from your home doesn’t have to be hard.

Watch as we are joined by Chef Matt Cooper from the Preacher’s Son and Mary Thompson from Apple Seeds. In part 5 of this series, the team gets in touch with Rogers Mayor Greg Hines and they virtually raid his pantry. Then they combine their finding with fresh ingredients from Apple Seeds. The result is a delicious “Cooped Up: Breakfast Hash Scramble.”

To learn more about Apple Seeds, Inc., click here. To keep up with Chef Matt Cooper at the Preacher’s Son, click here.