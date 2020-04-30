Good Day NWA: Healthy Cooking Made Easy – Part 5

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Creating healthy, nutritious meals from your home doesn’t have to be hard.

Watch as we are joined by Chef Matt Cooper from the Preacher’s Son and Mary Thompson from Apple Seeds. In part 5 of this series, the team gets in touch with Rogers Mayor Greg Hines and they virtually raid his pantry. Then they combine their finding with fresh ingredients from Apple Seeds. The result is a delicious “Cooped Up: Breakfast Hash Scramble.”

To learn more about Apple Seeds, Inc., click here. To keep up with Chef Matt Cooper at the Preacher’s Son, click here.

Recipe for Chef Matt Cooper’s Breakfast Hash Scramble

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories