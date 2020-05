Healthy cooking doesn’t have to be hard! We’ve teamed up with Apple Seeds Inc and local chefs for pantry takeovers, showing you how to create healthy meals at home.

On this installment, Chef Brooks Cameron (Executive Chef, Arkansas Children’s NW) and Mary Thompson from Apple Seeds got in touch with Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman.

The result is a tasty treat… Peanut Butter Beet Brownies! Watch as Chef Brooks Cameron teaches us how we can recreate this yummy dessert in our own kitchens.