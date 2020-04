Creating healthy, nutritious meals from your home doesn’t have to be hard.

Watch as we are joined by Chef Case Dighero and Mary Thompson from Apple Seeds. Case virtually raids Jason’s pantry and combines that with fresh ingredients from Apple Seeds. The result is a delicious Penne Pasta with Kale, Garlic, & Feta.

