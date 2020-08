Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 20 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

As some incoming freshman ready themselves to start school at the University of Arkansas this fall, one freshman needs our help! Morgan Ison, a recent graduate of the North Little Rock Center of Excellence entered her art for the "Doodle for Google" scholarship contest. Ison was chosen as one of 54 finalists for the prize. The illustration shows shows children of different races and cultures playing and talking on a playground with the theme of "I Show Kindness By…" The list will be narrowed to five finalists and the overall winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship and $50,000 in technology for their school. Click here to vote for Ison's art.