Good Day NWA: Highly Anticipated “Dune” Trailer Lands

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories that are Hot Topics.

Kicking things off with a movie update. “Wonder Woman” fans will have to wait a while longer to see the sequel to that box office hit. Warner Brothers announcing the release date for “Wonder Woman 1984” has been pushed back from October 2 to Christmas day. It marks the 3rd release day change for the film because of the coronavirus. Originally, the comic book sequel was set to come out June 5 then, August 14 followed by October 2. News of the delay comes as roughly 30% of the nation’s theaters remain closed, including ones in major markets including New York, Los Angeles & San Francisco.

Here’s more movie news. The trailer for the highly anticipated “Dune” is here. The film is filled with heavy hitting actors and actresses Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson & Jason Momoa to name a few. “Dune” is set to release on December 18 of this year.

Checkout this 102 carat diamond. It’s classified as a D-Colour Flawless Oval Diamond. It’s heading to auction in October and could be sold between 10 – 30 million dollars. Online bids open Tuesday, September 15.

New York Fashion Week is getting a new look this season. Because of the pandemic, many events are taking place virtually, giving the public more exclusive access than ever before. Only a handful of designers have decided to showcase their spring collections in person. Strict safety measures are in place, from mask-wearing to temperature checks to social distancing. New York Fashion Week is running through Thursday, September 17. You can watch various runway shows, panels and other special events at NYFW.com.