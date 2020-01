Searching for a fun way to stay fit & active?

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason bust a move with Hip Hop Cardio instructors Kathy Johnson & Robyn Jordan and learn of the benefits of this type of cardio.

Hip Hop Cardio with Kathy

Friday, January 10

Yvonne Richardson Center

7:30 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10

All Levels Welcome

For more information about Hip Hop Cardio and how you can attend a class, click here.