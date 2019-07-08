Good Day NWA: History Happy Hour

Breaking News
From bars to restaurants and piano bars, Dickson Street has been the hub of entertainment in Northwest Arkansas for many years. But just how much do you know about the historic street?

Watch as Angie Albright and Hazel Hernandez join Good Day NWA with details on this month’s History Happy Hour. Plus, Jason makes a Negroni in a toast to Dickson Street.

History Happy Hour

  • Tuesday, July 9
  • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Clinton House Museum
  • Theme: Celebrating Dickson Street

For more information on the History Happy Hour, click here.

