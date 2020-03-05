Good Day NWA: Hitting High Notes with Opera Fayetteville

Get ready to get your voices warmed up for the day as we are joined by Opera Fayetteville!



Watch as Cris Frisco, Tamara Ryan and Esther Maureen Kelly join Jaclyn and Jason with details on an upcoming show.

Opera Fayetteville features a talented group of musical and theatrical professional is dedicated to featuring up-and-coming singers in high-caliber productions of American operas. Join the group for “Glory Denied,” a new performance happening Friday and Saturday March 6 & 7, at 7: 30 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.