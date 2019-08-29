Good Day NWA: Hog Wild Tailgates

We’re just a few days away from cheering on the Hogs for the first football game of the season. The Arkansas Alumni Association wants you to get in on the fun.

Brandy Cox joins Good Day NWA to talk about about upcoming Hog Wild Tailgates.

Hog Wild Tailgate

  • Saturday, August 31
  • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
  • Games, Live Music, Food Trucks
  • Appearances From: Razorback Marching Band & Spirit Squads

For more information about the Arkansas Alumni Association Hogwild Tailgating events, click here.

