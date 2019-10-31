Good Day NWA: Halloween Cocktails with Guess Who?

If you’re looking to scare up a few cocktails for Halloween, look no further than Guess Who? Liquor Store.

Watch as Jen Salisbury & Mark Lovelady join Jason & Jaclyn to talk about some popular, seasonal cocktails.

See the recipe for the Pumpkin Spice White Russian below.

Rim of glass:

Crushed graham crackers sprinkled with Pumpkin spice

Wet the edge of the glass with simple syrup

For the Cocktail:

2oz Vodka

1oz Kahlua

1.5oz Fulton’s Pumpkin Harvest Liqueur

Shake and serve

Guess Who Location:

3609 SE Guess Who Dr.

Bentonville

For more information about Guess Who?, click here.