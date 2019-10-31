Good Day NWA: Halloween Cocktails with Guess Who?

If you’re looking to scare up a few cocktails for Halloween, look no further than Guess Who? Liquor Store.
Watch as Jen Salisbury & Mark Lovelady join Jason & Jaclyn to talk about some popular, seasonal cocktails.
See the recipe for the Pumpkin Spice White Russian below.
Rim of glass:
Crushed graham crackers sprinkled with Pumpkin spice
Wet the edge of the glass with simple syrup
For the Cocktail:
2oz Vodka
1oz Kahlua
1.5oz Fulton’s Pumpkin Harvest Liqueur
Shake and serve
Guess Who Location:
3609 SE Guess Who Dr.
Bentonville
For more information about Guess Who?, click here.