Good Day NWA: Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As you and your family as awaiting Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick’s arrival, pass the time with a fun family craft that’s decorative and will fill your house with holiday cheer.

Watch as Rachel Fox Kipphut and the Kipphut family teach Jaclyn & Jason how to make Cinnamon Ornaments.

Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup applesauce

Process:

  • Mix well and form into a ball.
  • Roll out to about 1/4 inch thickness.
  • Cut away and don’t forget to make a (straw) Hole for stringing.
  • Bake at 200 degrees for two hours or until thoroughly dried.
  • Feel free to decorate or leave primitive.

To follow Rachel at NWA Girl Gang, click here.

  • Cinnamon Ornaments
  • Cinnamon Ornaments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss