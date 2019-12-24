Good Day NWA: Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments

As you and your family as awaiting Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick’s arrival, pass the time with a fun family craft that’s decorative and will fill your house with holiday cheer.

Watch as Rachel Fox Kipphut and the Kipphut family teach Jaclyn & Jason how to make Cinnamon Ornaments.

Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments

Ingredients:



1 cup cinnamon

3/4 cup applesauce

Process:



Mix well and form into a ball.

Roll out to about 1/4 inch thickness.

Cut away and don’t forget to make a (straw) Hole for stringing.

Bake at 200 degrees for two hours or until thoroughly dried.

Feel free to decorate or leave primitive.

