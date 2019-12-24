Good Day NWA: Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments

As you and your family as awaiting Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick’s arrival, pass the time with a fun family craft that’s decorative and will fill your house with holiday cheer.
Watch as Rachel Fox Kipphut and the Kipphut family teach Jaclyn & Jason how to make Cinnamon Ornaments.
Holiday Family Craft | Cinnamon Ornaments
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cinnamon
- 3/4 cup applesauce
Process:
- Mix well and form into a ball.
- Roll out to about 1/4 inch thickness.
- Cut away and don’t forget to make a (straw) Hole for stringing.
- Bake at 200 degrees for two hours or until thoroughly dried.
- Feel free to decorate or leave primitive.
To follow Rachel at NWA Girl Gang, click here.