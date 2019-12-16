Good Day NWA: Holiday Gift Guide with Linden’s Custon Jewelry & Diamonds

It’s coming down to the wire with limited shopping days until Christmas. If you’re on the hunt to find a custom unique gift then you are in luck. We’re kicking off our Good Day NWA Holiday Gift Guide with Ashley Linden of Linden’s Custom Jewelry & Diamonds.

Watch as Jaclyn models some of her jewelry and Ashley tell us about her custom jewelry as well as how she repurposes jewelry.

Linden’s Custom Jewelry & Diamonds – Ashley Linden Designs

  • 606 W Lancashire Blvd.
  • Bella Vista, AR
  • Social Media: @Lindens_Jewelry

For more information, click here.

