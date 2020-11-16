Good Day NWA: Holiday Meal Prep with Chef Millie Peartree

From baking cookies and pies to preparing the holiday bird and all the trimmings, we’re spending extra time in the kitchen to make sure Thanksgiving dinner is just right.

Home has always been where the heart is and the kitchen is the heart of the home! It’s where the crowd always congregates during meal prep and where some of the most meaningful family moments happen.

Millie Peartree is a world-renowned celebrity chef and former restaurateur who has turned her love of cooking into helping feed those in need.

Watch as she invites Good Day NWA into her kitchen for some inspiration on the look, the feel and the food for this holiday season!

Click here to engage with Chef Millie and her efforts to give back. To learn more about the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, click here.