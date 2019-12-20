Good Day NWA: Holiday Toy Preview

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parents are you looking for this season’s hottest toys?

Energizer is our Hot Holiday Toy sponsor and we are excited to show you the hottest toys of the season.

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn let their inner kids out to play. 

Featured Toys:

  • Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Bubble Scooter (for information, click here)
  • Disney Princess Playdate Ariel (for information, click here)
  • Discovery Build & Create Robotics (for information, click here)
  • Just My Style Magical Friendship Bracelets (for information, click here)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss