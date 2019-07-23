Good Day NWA: Home Brewing Competition Benefitting Girls on the Run NWA

Empowering the lives of young women in our community, that’s the goal of Girls on the Run NWA. They are hosting a unique upcoming event for home brewers and home brew enthusiasts.

Tracy Harlow & Amenda Lacy talk about the event and the lasting impact that Girls on the Run hopes to leave on the community.

High Gravity Home Brewing Competition Tasting & Competition

  • Saturday, Sept. 7
  • 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
  • First National Bank Downtown Bentonville
  • Tickets $35
  • Live Music

