If you are thinking about buying a home, you’ve probably started to do your homework asking friends and family about their mortgage and looking online at all of your options. With so much information out there, it can be confusing and sometimes even contradictory.

Watch as Chad Hartsfield, Branch Manager of Rock Mortgage, joins Good Day NWA to talk about home buying myths.

If you’re ready to buy a home and would like to contact Rock Mortgage, click here.