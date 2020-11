While Covid-19 has caused many annual Veterans Day parades and community celebrations to be canceled, a social media challenge is underway to recognize, salute and support the 18 million living U.S. Military Veterans for their service and sacrifice while protecting our freedom and safety.

Watch as Mike Kelly and Mary Beth Bruggeman join Good Day NWA with details about #HonorThroughAction.

Click here to learn more about The Mission Continues and click here to learn about #HonorThroughAction.