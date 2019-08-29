Good Day NWA: Hospital Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz”

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Alright, alright, alright! Award-winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey taking a new role this fall, as a professor. He will the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin. McConaughey has been appointed a Professor of Practice at the Moody College of Communication in the Department Of Radio-Television-Film. He had served as a Visiting Instructor since 2015 where he co-taught the ‘Script to Screen’ film production class and developed the course’s curriculum. McConaughey earned a film degree from UT in 1993.

This week marks the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time, “The Wizard of Oz.” One hospital found a special way to celebrate, with lions and tigers and babies – oh my! Check out these newborns dressed like the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Lion, and of course, Dorothy.

A New Hampshire woman is fighting the state department of motor vehicles over her car’s vanity license plate which she has had for over 15 years. Her license plate reads.. “PB4WEGO”. This familiar parental phrase plate has garnered much attention by drivers over the years. But, now the state is telling her to surrender the license plate because phrases related to excretory acts are not permitted under state law. The woman has decided to fight the state in an effort to keep her beloved phrase. She even sent a letter to the DMV asking to have her vanity plate exempt, but the state has yet to respond.

Race car driver Jessi Combs has died in a crash. Combs became known as the fastest woman on four wheels after setting a world speed record with a jet-powered car. She crashed a vehicle after trying to break her own record. Combs co-hosted the TV shows “Mythbusters” and “Overhaulin.'” She was also the lead driver on the North American Eagle Racing Team. She was 36 years old.