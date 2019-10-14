Good Day NWA: Most Popular Halloween Candy

Here’s a look at what’s trending in our Hot Topics!

Halloween is right around the corner, that means it’s time to start a social media fight on the most popular candy!!! Just kidding, because according to researchers it’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. A poll found 36% of Americans picked the chocolate and peanut butter treat as their favorite Halloween candy. The poll only had eight top-selling candy brands to choose from.

The list included Snickers, M&M’s, Hershey bars and candy corn. Which is your favorite?

A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers known as the “Jesus shoes”. For a cool $1400 and some change you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps. These shoes have water from the Jordan river injected into the soles, in addition to the holy water blessed by a priest. They also feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus. The shoes immediately sold out, however, the company’s website MSCHF, says more will be available October 22 and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.